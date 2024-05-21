Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,300 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Nuvalent worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 460.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of NUVL opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.35. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.14 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUVL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $2,469,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,424,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,802,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $64,037,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,697,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,280,119.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $2,469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,424,698 shares in the company, valued at $93,802,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,192,500 shares of company stock worth $86,063,980 in the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuvalent Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

