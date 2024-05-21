Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow Sells 8,913 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $141,805.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 483,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,696,351.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 428 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $4,361.32.
- On Monday, March 18th, Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $26,862.00.
Snap Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,797,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,534,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after acquiring an additional 103,755 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 208,046 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP raised its position in Snap by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,261,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 702,698 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
