Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Enphase Energy by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,655,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3,396.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,711,000 after buying an additional 255,175 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 3,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $113.45 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $192.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.45.

Insider Activity

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

