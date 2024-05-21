Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades Amphenol (NYSE:APH) to Strong-Buy

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.45.

Amphenol stock opened at $133.37 on Monday. Amphenol has a one year low of $72.77 and a one year high of $134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.01. The company has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amphenol by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,245,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,899,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340,759 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Amphenol by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,987,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $196,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,138,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,250,181,000 after acquiring an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Amphenol by 6,323.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 978,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,962,000 after acquiring an additional 962,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

