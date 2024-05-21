Scotiabank Upgrades Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to “Strong-Buy”

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Shares of RY stock opened at $105.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.19. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $107.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

