Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Position Decreased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $67.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

