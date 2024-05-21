Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $4.47 Million in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $347,827,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 34,761.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,318 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,508,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,845,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,464,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Stock Up 0.0 %

VLTO opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $99.79.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

