RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $2,336,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 2.8 %

RBC opened at $297.24 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.10. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.46.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total value of $4,008,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,583,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

