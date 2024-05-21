QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $272,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.38 and a 200-day moving average of $153.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

