QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,562 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $152,757.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,902.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $193,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,221 shares of company stock valued at $682,463 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $96.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.15. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $102.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 56.57%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

