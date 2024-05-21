QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 996 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 9,892.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Frontdoor Trading Down 1.2 %

FTDR stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.