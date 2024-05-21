QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,336 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 574,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after buying an additional 123,126 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,685,000 after buying an additional 64,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 90.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 80,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

SM Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SM stock opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 4.21. SM Energy has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $53.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

