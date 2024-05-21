QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,073 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Avangrid by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $39.14.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avangrid in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGR

Avangrid Profile

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.