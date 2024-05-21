Principal Securities Inc. Buys New Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,865 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZION. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 5,597 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $225,055.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,867.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 5,597 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $225,055.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,867.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,746 shares of company stock valued at $537,630 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

