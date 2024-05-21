Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Richard Francis Kenny Acquires 300 Shares

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Francis Kenny acquired 300 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $10,614.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,971.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLBC opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.14). Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Plumas Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

