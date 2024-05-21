Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,712,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,425 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.85% of Northwest Bancshares worth $108,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 40.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

NWBI opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 17.84%. Research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,656.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $42,580.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 161,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,656.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

