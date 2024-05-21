NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Haywood Securities

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Haywood Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:NXE opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -811.19 and a beta of 1.90. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

