Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus upped their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

