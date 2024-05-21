Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 266 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PFG opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $86.79. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

