Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 379.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 29.7% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,994 shares in the company, valued at $46,010,591.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN opened at $267.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

