Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,558 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $121.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.46. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

