Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $547,000 in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EG. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $328,064,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,587,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,328,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,243,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,525,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $389.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $331.08 and a 12-month high of $417.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.44.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.40%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

