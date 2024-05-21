Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $435,000 Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,915,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,362 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,190,000 after acquiring an additional 202,434 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,940,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after acquiring an additional 500,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,527,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,923,000 after acquiring an additional 106,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

