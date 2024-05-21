Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

