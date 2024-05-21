JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $71.34.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.