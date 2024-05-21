iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.