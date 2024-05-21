ING Groep NV Raises Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,823,000 after acquiring an additional 619,179 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,535,000 after buying an additional 451,350 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 265,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,746 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,907,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2,079.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after buying an additional 135,246 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $292.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.39 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,976 shares of company stock valued at $27,268,201. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

