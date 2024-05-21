ING Groep NV Increases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,678 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,264 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,925,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,421,000 after buying an additional 3,438,552 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,130,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,473,000 after buying an additional 765,070 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,551 shares of company stock worth $2,834,671 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

