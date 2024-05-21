ING Groep NV Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.09 and a 200-day moving average of $129.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

