ING Groep NV Buys 2,903 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -16.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IFF. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.