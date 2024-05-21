Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,973 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in GSK were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 590.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,211 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,439 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3762 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

