Independent Advisor Alliance Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,603 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 12,596 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.2 %

Halliburton stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

