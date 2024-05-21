Haywood Securities Upgrades NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) to “Strong-Buy”

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Haywood Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NXE. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 target price on NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.28.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NXE

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NXE opened at C$10.88 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a one year low of C$4.91 and a one year high of C$12.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of C$5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.91 and a beta of 1.82.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.