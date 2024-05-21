Haywood Securities Upgrades IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) to “Strong-Buy”

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Haywood Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IsoEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of CVE:ISO opened at C$4.38 on Friday. IsoEnergy has a 12 month low of C$2.34 and a 12 month high of C$5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$779.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 14.87.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IsoEnergy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

