Haywood Securities Upgrades IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) to “Strong-Buy”

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Haywood Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IsoEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IsoEnergy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.
