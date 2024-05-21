Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 116 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHE. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 27.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Trading Down 0.2 %
CHE stock opened at $564.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.95. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,691 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
