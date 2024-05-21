Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 116 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHE. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 27.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $564.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.95. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,691 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

