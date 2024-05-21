Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $740,000 Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HSBC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,621,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,641 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,567 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $761.75.

Shares of HSBC opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $167.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 34.14%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

