Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $705,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,306,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in shares of Repligen by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 2,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 120,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $171.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 687.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.14. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,892,409.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

