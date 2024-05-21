Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,456,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 443.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 588,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,712,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,732,000 after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,293,000 after acquiring an additional 97,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $38.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

See Also

