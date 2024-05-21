Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 4,958 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

