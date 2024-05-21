Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 227 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,677,000 after acquiring an additional 437,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,254,000 after acquiring an additional 106,848 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,265,000 after buying an additional 923,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Teradyne by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,177,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,062,000 after buying an additional 140,579 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 24.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,867,000 after buying an additional 476,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $139.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average of $104.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $140.22.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

