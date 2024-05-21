Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 1,104 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $308.10 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $129.23 and a 12-month high of $319.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.88.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.42.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

