Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 5,436 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,787,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,493,000 after purchasing an additional 727,837 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,968,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,873,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 53,757 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,477,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 188,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 806,728 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

