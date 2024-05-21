Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 4,804 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105,858 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 860,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,074,000 after acquiring an additional 302,664 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,291,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 392,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 92,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

IPG stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.