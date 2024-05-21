Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,042 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,481,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Nucor by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Nucor by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 154,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after acquiring an additional 45,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $170.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.47. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

