Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 3,017 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $300,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $597,061,000 after buying an additional 578,796 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $215,011,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 457,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,027,000 after acquiring an additional 180,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 180,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,538,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $469,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $23,077,900.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $55,023,943.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $469,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,978 shares of company stock valued at $50,852,672. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $342.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $310.42 and a one year high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.28.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

