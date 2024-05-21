Dupree Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,000. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,307,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $829,240,000 after buying an additional 279,311 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 37,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 808,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $155,701,000 after acquiring an additional 112,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,270 shares of company stock worth $64,605,696. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $191.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

