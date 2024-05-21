Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.30% of National Western Life Group worth $110,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,938,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth $812,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 330.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the third quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $488.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $489.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.71. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.51 and a twelve month high of $493.00.

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

