Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $108.07 Million Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,845,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.47% of Aramark worth $108,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 45,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 44,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,674,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after purchasing an additional 51,219 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 352,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 92,954 shares during the period.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.32.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

