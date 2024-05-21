Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $107.86 Million Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,751 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.34% of Inter Parfums worth $107,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPAR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 621.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 309.5% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of IPAR opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.71 and a 1 year high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.36 and a 200-day moving average of $134.76.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.12%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

