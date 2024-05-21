DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.15% of DaVita worth $109,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DaVita by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in DaVita by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in DaVita by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $1,362,438.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,814,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,406 shares of company stock worth $14,119,024. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

DaVita stock opened at $140.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.68. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $145.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

